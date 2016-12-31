Fire at pre-metro station in Antwerp

31/12/12 - A blaze in Antwerp's pre-metro station Opera triggered an evacuation late on Friday. Tram services were also suspended. Four workers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn suffered a smoke intoxication and had to be treated in hospital. Fire services had the fire under control rather quickly.

