Fire at pre-metro station in Antwerp
31/12/12 - A blaze in Antwerp's pre-metro station Opera triggered an evacuation late on Friday. Tram services were also suspended. Four workers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn suffered a smoke intoxication and had to be treated in hospital. Fire services had the fire under control rather quickly.
This week's video news Sat 31/12/2016 - 14:48
Fire at pre-metro station in Antwerp 31/12/12 - A blaze in Antwerp's pre-metro station Opera triggered an evacuation late on Friday. Tram services were also suspended. Four workers of the Flemish public transport company De Lijn suffered a smoke intoxication and had to be treated in hospital. Fire services had the fire under control rather quickly.
Doctor's prescription digitalised 31/12/16 - Doctor's prescriptions will be digitalised as from tomorrow. Patients will receive a note that shows a bar code on top, which can next be used by their chemist. This should improve clarity and ban the problem of doctor's handwritings which can be difficult to decipher at times.
300 Eurostar passengers back to square one 30/12/16 - International rail services between Brussels and France, the UK and Germany were disrupted on Friday as a Thalys and Eurostar train came to a standstill south of Brussels after the first heavy frost of the winter. A train with some 300 London-bound passengers was towed back to Brussels South.
Spain standing strong, Gambia is the surprise 30/12/16 - Normally, January is the top month for summer holiday bookings, but this time November and December kicked off like a rocket, experts say. This means that until now, summer bookings are already 15 percent up on normal years. Gambia takes over the role of Egypt, because it's cheap, exotic and safe.
Invoice fraud soars in Belgium 29/12/26 - Fraudsters are targeting more and more people and businesses with invoice fraud. Bills may seem genuine but fraudsters have put their own bank account on the invoice.