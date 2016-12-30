VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
300 Eurostar passengers back to square one
30/12/16 - International rail services between Brussels and France, the UK and Germany were disrupted on Friday as a Thalys and Eurostar train came to a standstill south of Brussels after the first heavy frost of the winter. A train with some 300 London-bound passengers was towed back to Brussels South.
This week's video news Fri 30/12/2016 - 17:50
- 300 Eurostar passengers back to square one 30/12/16 - International rail services between Brussels and France, the UK and Germany were disrupted on Friday as a Thalys and Eurostar train came to a standstill south of Brussels after the first heavy frost of the winter. A train with some 300 London-bound passengers was towed back to Brussels South.
- Spain standing strong, Gambia is the surprise 30/12/16 - Normally, January is the top month for summer holiday bookings, but this time November and December kicked off like a rocket, experts say. This means that until now, summer bookings are already 15 percent up on normal years. Gambia takes over the role of Egypt, because it's cheap, exotic and safe.
- Invoice fraud soars in Belgium 29/12/26 - Fraudsters are targeting more and more people and businesses with invoice fraud. Bills may seem genuine but fraudsters have put their own bank account on the invoice.
- Two feared dead in trawler tragedy 29/12/26 - The search for a third crewmember of the Belgian trawler that capsized off Ramsgate in Kent has been called off. One person survived the tragedy. A second crewmember, the skipper, died in an English hospital.
- Have you booked your summer holiday yet? 29/12/26 - A record number of Belgians have already booked their summer holiday to Spain and Greece, but more often than not, not Turkey.