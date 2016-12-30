VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Spain standing strong, Gambia is the surprise

30/12/16 - Normally, January is the top month for summer holiday bookings, but this time November and December kicked off like a rocket, experts say. This means that until now, summer bookings are already 15 percent up on normal years. Gambia takes over the role of Egypt, because it's cheap, exotic and safe.

This week's video news Fri 30/12/2016 - 15:12
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >