Spain standing strong, Gambia is the surprise

30/12/16 - International rail services between Brussels and France, the UK and Germany were disrupted on Friday as a Thalys and Eurostar train came to a standstill south of Brussels after the first heavy frost of the winter. A train with some 300 London-bound passengers was towed back to Brussels South.

30/12/16 - International rail services between Brussels and France, the UK and Germany were disrupted on Friday as a Thalys and Eurostar train came to a standstill south of Brussels after the first heavy frost of the winter. A train with some 300 London-bound passengers was towed back to Brussels South.