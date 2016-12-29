VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Invoice fraud soars in Belgium
29/12/26 - Fraudsters are targeting more and more people and businesses with invoice fraud. Bills may seem genuine but fraudsters have put their own bank account on the invoice.
This week's video news Thu 29/12/2016 - 15:18
UK coastguard rescues Flemish trawlerman in the North Sea 29/12/16 - Britain's Maritime & Coastguard Agency has released images of the operation during which a Belgian trawlerman was winched to safety after his fishing boat capsized off Ramsgate in Kent (England). The Belgian spent hours on the capsized hull of his vessel before being rescued. A second man, who was rescued, died in hospital in England. A third crewmember, a Spaniard is stil missing.
Antwerp gaining on Rotterdam and Hamburg 28/12/16 - The port of Antwerp, ships with containers are a common sight. Today over half the goods processed in the Flemish port are transported in containers. CEO Eddy Bruyninckx is convinced of the benefits for the local economy: "The main advantage of possessing a port like Antwerp goes to the industry in the neighbourhood, in the port where we have a strong industrial complex, but also the export-oriented economy in the rest of Flanders".