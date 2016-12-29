Two feared dead in trawler tragedy

Invoice fraud soars in Belgium

29/12/26 - Fraudsters are targeting more and more people and businesses with invoice fraud. Bills may seem genuine but fraudsters have put their own bank account on the invoice.

