UK coastguard rescues Flemish trawlerman in the North Sea

29/12/16 - Britain's Maritime & Coastguard Agency has released images of the operation during which a Belgian trawlerman was winched to safety after his fishing boat capsized off Ramsgate in Kent (England). The Belgian spent hours on the capsized hull of his vessel before being rescued. A second man, who was rescued, died in hospital in England. A third crewmember, a Spaniard is stil missing.

Thu 29/12/2016
