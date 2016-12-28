VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Antwerp gaining on Rotterdam and Hamburg
28/12/16 - The port of Antwerp, ships with containers are a common sight. Today over half the goods processed in the Flemish port are transported in containers. CEO Eddy Bruyninckx is convinced of the benefits for the local economy: “The main advantage of possessing a port like Antwerp goes to the industry in the neighbourhood, in the port where we have a strong industrial complex, but also the export-oriented economy in the rest of Flanders”.
This week's video news Wed 28/12/2016 - 15:49
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Antwerp gaining on Rotterdam and Hamburg 28/12/16 - The port of Antwerp, ships with containers are a common sight. Today over half the goods processed in the Flemish port are transported in containers. CEO Eddy Bruyninckx is convinced of the benefits for the local economy: "The main advantage of possessing a port like Antwerp goes to the industry in the neighbourhood, in the port where we have a strong industrial complex, but also the export-oriented economy in the rest of Flanders".
- No end in sight to terrorist threat 28/12/16 - Armed soldiers on the streets of Brussels. A precaution against another attack. Together with the police they keep a watchful eye on the crowds on the lookout for every possible terrorist threat. The terror alert level is still at the second highest level. Paul Van Tigchelt of OCAD, the body that analyses the terrorist threat, does not envisage an end to the terrorist threat just yet.
- The ideal woman in Roman times - and now 27/12/16 - What did the ideal woman like in Roman times? And is there much difference compared to nowadays? You can find the answer in Tongeren's Gallo-Roman Museum, which boasts a collection of tools, sculptures and texts from Roman times, and also pictures by the late Belgian photographer Marc Lagrange. The exhibition runs until 30 June next year.
- Kapellen business targeted by ram raid 27/12/16 - A business in Kapellen selling Bang & Olufsen speakers was targeted by a ram raid in the early morning. The thieves first crashed into the gate with two cars, which were set ablaze, fleeing the scene with a third car.
- More settlements with the taxman 27/12/16 - An increasing number of businesses and individuals are clinching a deal with the tax authorities in fiscal disputes, De Tijd reports. The Ruling Commission has received some 900 applications. If a filing is approved, the tax authorities can no longer intervene.