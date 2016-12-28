No end in sight to terrorist threat

Antwerp gaining on Rotterdam and Hamburg

28/12/16 - The port of Antwerp, ships with containers are a common sight. Today over half the goods processed in the Flemish port are transported in containers. CEO Eddy Bruyninckx is convinced of the benefits for the local economy: “The main advantage of possessing a port like Antwerp goes to the industry in the neighbourhood, in the port where we have a strong industrial complex, but also the export-oriented economy in the rest of Flanders”.

