VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

No end in sight to terrorist threat

28/12/16 - Armed soldiers on the streets of Brussels. A precaution against another attack. Together with the police they keep a watchful eye on the crowds on the lookout for every possible terrorist threat. The terror alert level is still at the second highest level. Paul Van Tigchelt of OCAD, the body that analyses the terrorist threat, does not envisage an end to the terrorist threat just yet.

This week's video news Wed 28/12/2016 - 14:54
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >