Kapellen business targeted by ram raid
27/12/16 - A business in Kapellen selling Bang & Olufsen speakers was targeted by a ram raid in the early morning. The thieves first crashed into the gate with two cars, which were set ablaze, fleeing the scene with a third car.
This week's video news Tue 27/12/2016 - 16:26
- The ideal woman in Roman times - and now 27/12/16 - What did the ideal woman like in Roman times? And is there much difference compared to nowadays? You can find the answer in Tongeren's Gallo-Roman Museum, which boasts a collection of tools, sculptures and texts from Roman times, and also pictures by the late Belgian photographer Marc Lagrange. The exhibition runs until 30 June next year.
- Kapellen business targeted by ram raid 27/12/16 - A business in Kapellen selling Bang & Olufsen speakers was targeted by a ram raid in the early morning. The thieves first crashed into the gate with two cars, which were set ablaze, fleeing the scene with a third car.
- More settlements with the taxman 27/12/16 - An increasing number of businesses and individuals are clinching a deal with the tax authorities in fiscal disputes, De Tijd reports. The Ruling Commission has received some 900 applications. If a filing is approved, the tax authorities can no longer intervene.
- Up to 40% of patients drunk at Flemish A&E's 26/12/16 – Doctors and nurses face a difficult two weeks as the people of Flanders mark Christmas and the New Year. Usually only 5% of patients at accident and emergency departments are on drugs or have consumed large quantities of alcohol.
- Star performance by Junior Bauwens at Izegem Delfine Persoon beat Kenya's Everline Odero. There was disappointment for Jean-Pierre Junior Bauwens and his fans after the jury ruled his match against France's Bibi Ondua remained undecided. Junior Bauwens pledged to carry on the fight.