Kapellen business targeted by ram raid

The ideal woman in Roman times - and now

27/12/16 - What did the ideal woman like in Roman times? And is there much difference compared to nowadays? You can find the answer in Tongeren's Gallo-Roman Museum, which boasts a collection of tools, sculptures and texts from Roman times, and also pictures by the late Belgian photographer Marc Lagrange. The exhibition runs until 30 June next year.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

The ideal woman in Roman times - and now

27/12/16 - What did the ideal woman like in Roman times? And is there much difference compared to nowadays? You can find the answer in Tongeren's Gallo-Roman Museum, which boasts a collection of tools, sculptures and texts from Roman times, and also pictures by the late Belgian photographer Marc Lagrange. The exhibition runs until 30 June next year.