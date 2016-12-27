VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More settlements with the taxman

27/12/16 - An increasing number of businesses and individuals are clinching a deal with the tax authorities in fiscal disputes, De Tijd reports. The Ruling Commission has received some 900 applications. If a filing is approved, the tax authorities can no longer intervene.

