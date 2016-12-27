VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The ideal woman in Roman times - and now
27/12/16 - What did the ideal woman like in Roman times? And is there much difference compared to nowadays? You can find the answer in Tongeren's Gallo-Roman Museum, which boasts a collection of tools, sculptures and texts from Roman times, and also pictures by the late Belgian photographer Marc Lagrange. The exhibition runs until 30 June next year.
Kapellen business targeted by ram raid 27/12/16 - A business in Kapellen selling Bang & Olufsen speakers was targeted by a ram raid in the early morning. The thieves first crashed into the gate with two cars, which were set ablaze, fleeing the scene with a third car.
More settlements with the taxman 27/12/16 - An increasing number of businesses and individuals are clinching a deal with the tax authorities in fiscal disputes, De Tijd reports. The Ruling Commission has received some 900 applications. If a filing is approved, the tax authorities can no longer intervene.
Up to 40% of patients drunk at Flemish A&E's 26/12/16 – Doctors and nurses face a difficult two weeks as the people of Flanders mark Christmas and the New Year. Usually only 5% of patients at accident and emergency departments are on drugs or have consumed large quantities of alcohol.
Star performance by Junior Bauwens at Izegem Delfine Persoon beat Kenya's Everline Odero. There was disappointment for Jean-Pierre Junior Bauwens and his fans after the jury ruled his match against France's Bibi Ondua remained undecided. Junior Bauwens pledged to carry on the fight.