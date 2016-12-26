VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Up to 40% of patients drunk at Flemish A&E’s
26/12/16 – Doctors and nurses face a difficult two weeks as the people of Flanders mark Christmas and the New Year. Usually only 5% of patients at accident and emergency departments are on drugs or have consumed large quantities of alcohol.
Up to 40% of patients drunk at Flemish A&E's 26/12/16 – Doctors and nurses face a difficult two weeks as the people of Flanders mark Christmas and the New Year. Usually only 5% of patients at accident and emergency departments are on drugs or have consumed large quantities of alcohol.
Star performance by Junior Bauwens at Izegem Delfine Persoon beat Kenya's Everline Odero. There was disappointment for Jean-Pierre Junior Bauwens and his fans after the jury ruled his match against France's Bibi Ondua remained undecided. Junior Bauwens pledged to carry on the fight.
Christmas burglaries: be vigilant 24/7 25/12/16 – Christmas, it's a time of family gatherings, a wonderful time for burglars to pounce. Don't let them get away with it say Belgian police that have a set of handy tips on how to secure your home!
It's Christmas babies galore! 25/12/16 - Christmas at Leuven university hospital and four babies were born on the night of Christmas. Four proud couples ready to show off their baby!
Flemings stick with firm favourites this Christmas 24/12/16 - Belgian supermarkets say turkey, game, lobster and Christmas log cake are the safe bets cooks are counting on as several generations gather round the table at Christmas.