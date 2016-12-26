Star performance by Junior Bauwens at Izegem

Up to 40% of patients drunk at Flemish A&E’s

26/12/16 – Doctors and nurses face a difficult two weeks as the people of Flanders mark Christmas and the New Year. Usually only 5% of patients at accident and emergency departments are on drugs or have consumed large quantities of alcohol.

