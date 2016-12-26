VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Christmas burglaries: be vigilant 24/7

25/12/16 – Christmas, it’s a time of family gatherings, a wonderful time for burglars to pounce. Don’t let them get away with it say Belgian police that have a set of handy tips on how to secure your home!

Read more: Five woman burglary team collared in Hasselt
This week's video news Sun 25/12/2016 - 15:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >