VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
It's Christmas babies galore!
25/12/16 - Christmas at Leuven university hospital and four babies were born on the night of Christmas. Four proud couples ready to show off their baby!
This week's video news Sun 25/12/2016 - 15:18
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Christmas burglaries: be vigilant 24/7 25/12/16 – Christmas, it’s a time of family gatherings, a wonderful time for burglars to pounce. Don’t let them get away with it say Belgian police that have a set of handy tips on how to secure your home! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Christmas burglaries: be vigilant 24/7 25/12/16 – Christmas, it’s a time of family gatherings, a wonderful time for burglars to pounce. Don’t let them get away with it say Belgian police that have a set of handy tips on how to secure your home!
- It's Christmas babies galore! 25/12/16 - Christmas at Leuven university hospital and four babies were born on the night of Christmas. Four proud couples ready to show off their baby! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? It's Christmas babies galore! 25/12/16 - Christmas at Leuven university hospital and four babies were born on the night of Christmas. Four proud couples ready to show off their baby!
- Flemings stick with firm favourites this Christmas 24/12/16 - Belgian supermarkets say turkey, game, lobster and Christmas log cake are the safe bets cooks are counting on as several generations gather round the table at Christmas. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flemings stick with firm favourites this Christmas 24/12/16 - Belgian supermarkets say turkey, game, lobster and Christmas log cake are the safe bets cooks are counting on as several generations gather round the table at Christmas.
- VRT’s Warmest Week edges to climax 24/12/16 - Today is the last day of VRT's marathon fundraiser The Warmest Week organised by Music for Life. Four VRT radio stations are broadcasting live coverage of the 6,000 initiatives organised by the general public to raise cash for charities. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? VRT’s Warmest Week edges to climax 24/12/16 - Today is the last day of VRT's marathon fundraiser The Warmest Week organised by Music for Life. Four VRT radio stations are broadcasting live coverage of the 6,000 initiatives organised by the general public to raise cash for charities.
- Germans snap up King Boudewijn’s Merc 24/12/16 - The Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, has acquired the late King Boudewijn's luxurious limo. The 600 model was built in 1968. King Boudewijn's Merc was a familiar site at numerous official occasions. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Germans snap up King Boudewijn’s Merc 24/12/16 - The Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, has acquired the late King Boudewijn's luxurious limo. The 600 model was built in 1968. King Boudewijn's Merc was a familiar site at numerous official occasions.