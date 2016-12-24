VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT’s Warmest Week edges to climax
24/12/16 - Today is the last day of VRT's marathon fundraiser The Warmest Week organised by Music for Life. Four VRT radio stations are broadcasting live coverage of the 6,000 initiatives organised by the general public to raise cash for charities.
Belgians stick with firm favourites this Christmas 24/12/16 - Belgian supermarkets say turkey, game, lobster and Christmas log cake are the safe bets cooks are counting on as several generations gather round the table at Christmas.
