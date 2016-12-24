VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

VRT’s Warmest Week edges to climax

24/12/16 - Today is the last day of VRT's marathon fundraiser The Warmest Week organised by Music for Life. Four VRT radio stations are broadcasting live coverage of the 6,000 initiatives organised by the general public to raise cash for charities.

This week's video news Sat 24/12/2016 - 14:40
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >