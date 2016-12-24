Germans snap up King Boudewijn’s Merc

9-year-old Finn gets to meet King Filip for a chat

23/12/16 - It doesn't happen very often, but 9-year-old Finn got the opportunity to pay a visit to the royal castle to meet King Filip in person and have a chat with him. Finn was dazzled by the environment, but that didn't stop her from asking the king a couple of interesting questions.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

9-year-old Finn gets to meet King Filip for a chat

23/12/16 - It doesn't happen very often, but 9-year-old Finn got the opportunity to pay a visit to the royal castle to meet King Filip in person and have a chat with him. Finn was dazzled by the environment, but that didn't stop her from asking the king a couple of interesting questions.