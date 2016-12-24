VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Germans snap up King Boudewijn’s Merc

24/12/16 - The Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, has acquired the late King Boudewijn's luxurious limo. The 600 model was built in 1968. King Boudewijn's Merc was a familiar site at numerous official occasions.

