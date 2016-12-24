VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
9-year-old Finn gets to meet King Filip for a chat
23/12/16 - It doesn't happen very often, but 9-year-old Finn got the opportunity to pay a visit to the royal castle to meet King Filip in person and have a chat with him. Finn was dazzled by the environment, but that didn't stop her from asking the king a couple of interesting questions.
VRT's Warmest Week edges to climax 24/12/16 - Today is the last day of VRT's marathon fundraiser The Warmest Week organised by Music for Life. Four VRT radio stations are broadcasting live coverage of the 6,000 initiatives organised by the general public to raise cash for charities.
Germans snap up King Boudewijn's Merc 24/12/16 - The Mercedes Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, has acquired the late King Boudewijn's luxurious limo. The 600 model was built in 1968. King Boudewijn's Merc was a familiar site at numerous official occasions.
9-year-old Finn gets to meet King Filip for a chat 23/12/16 - It doesn't happen very often, but 9-year-old Finn got the opportunity to pay a visit to the royal castle to meet King Filip in person and have a chat with him. Finn was dazzled by the environment, but that didn't stop her from asking the king a couple of interesting questions.
"Yes, I want to start a jihad. A jihad of love" 23/12/16 - Mohamed El Bachiri launched an emotional appeal on Flemish television yesterday, repeating his call for a better world and a jihad of love. Watch his emotional address here, with English subtitles.
Cycling champ Museeuw completes his 24-hour feat 22/12/16 - The former Belgian cycling champion Johan Museeuw has completed his fundraiser challenge for Music for Life - The Warmest Week of Studio Brussels. Museeuw cycled for 24 consecutive hours. What his main challenges were? Bottom pains and the long, lonely night hours.