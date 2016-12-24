VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Yes, I want to start a jihad. A jihad of love"

23/12/16 - Mohamed El Bachiri launched an emotional appeal on Flemish television yesterday, repeating his call for a better world and a jihad of love. Watch his emotional address here, with English subtitles.

