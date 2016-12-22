VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Reynders expresses condolences on behalf of Belgium

22/12/16 - Foreign Minister Didier Reynders has visited the German embassy in Brussels to express his condolences after the Berlin terror attack. Reynders also laid flowers on the desk.

