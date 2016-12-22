VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Cycling champ Museeuw completes his 24-hour feat

22/12/16 - The former Belgian cycling champion Johan Museeuw has completed his fundraiser challenge for Music for Life - The Warmest Week of Studio Brussels. Museeuw cycled for 24 consecutive hours. What his main challenges were? Bottom pains and the long, lonely night hours.

This week's video news Thu 22/12/2016 - 15:12
