VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Minister faints in Flemish Parliament this morning

21/12/16 - Flemish education minister Hilde Crevits fainted in the Flemish parliament this morning, but after a lie down was soon able to rejoin the debate.

This week's video news Wed 21/12/2016 - 15:01
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >