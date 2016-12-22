VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pro-Syrian demonstration in Brussels

21/12/16 - Across Belgium people have protested in support of Syrians suffering the effects of war. In Brussels 500 demonstrators headed for the foreign office where they lit candles and held a minute’s silence to remember the dead.

