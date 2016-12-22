VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Nasty blaze at Nazareth plastics company

21/12/16 - A plastic processing business at an industrial site in Nazareth, outside Ghent, stood ablaze early this morning. Fire-fighters were kept busy trying to stop the spread of the blaze. Thick plumes of black smoke hung over the building and residents in a number of nearby streets had to be evacuated. Employees at two nearby buildings were told to leave too as a precaution. Local residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed.

This week's video news Wed 21/12/2016 - 10:51
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >