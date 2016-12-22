Bruges heightens security at Christmas market

One dies in blaze in Theatre Hotel in Leuven

22/12/16 - One person died in a blaze in Leuven's shopping street Bondgenotenlaan. The victim is a 47-year-old woman from Leuven. The fire broke out on the third floor of the high-street Theatre Hotel, just below the roof. Fire services soon managed to contain the fire, which only damaged the upper floor. The blaze was probably caused by an accident.

