Two brewers, one name. Something had to give!
20/12/16 - Two brewers, one name, one in Flanders, the other in the Netherlands. Fortunately, the brewers Halve Maan have now found a solution and the Dutch brewers will henceforth be known as Vermeersen Brewers.
Cycling champ Museeuw completes his 24-hour feat 22/12/16 - The former Belgian cycling champion Johan Museeuw has completed his fundraiser challenge for Music for Life - The Warmest Week of Studio Brussels. Museeuw cycled for 24 consecutive hours. What his main challenges were? Bottom pains and the long, lonely night hours.
Reynders expresses condolences on behalf of Belgium 22/12/16 - Foreign Minister Didier Reynders has visited the German embassy in Brussels to express his condolences after the Berlin terror attack. Reynders also laid flowers on the desk.
One dies in blaze in Theatre Hotel in Leuven 22/12/16 - One person died in a blaze in Leuven's shopping street Bondgenotenlaan. The victim is a 47-year-old woman from Leuven. The fire broke out on the third floor of the high-street Theatre Hotel, just below the roof. Fire services soon managed to contain the fire, which only damaged the upper floor. The blaze was probably caused by an accident.
Minister faints in Flemish Parliament this morning 21/12/16 - Flemish education minister Hilde Crevits fainted in the Flemish parliament this morning, but after a lie down was soon able to rejoin the debate.
Pro-Syrian demonstration in Brussels 21/12/16 - Across Belgium people have protested in support of Syrians suffering the effects of war. In Brussels 500 demonstrators headed for the foreign office where they lit candles and held a minute's silence to remember the dead.