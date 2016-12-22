VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Two brewers, one name. Something had to give!

20/12/16 - Two brewers, one name, one in Flanders, the other in the Netherlands. Fortunately, the brewers Halve Maan have now found a solution and the Dutch brewers will henceforth be known as Vermeersen Brewers.

This week's video news Tue 20/12/2016 - 16:06
