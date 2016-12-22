VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Shopping? In Ghent it’s delivered to your car!

19/12/16 – In Ghent the city’s investing in a new scheme that gets your shopping delivered to your car in a bid to provide the same comforts as online shopping.

This week's video news Mon 19/12/2016 - 15:13
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >