King Filip joins Warmathon with 3 of his children

18/12/16 - Belgium's King Filip joined the Warmathon in Brussels on Sunday afternoon. His surprise appearance was a delight for the Studio Brussels presenters of "The Warmest Week" charity event, who were stunned and exclaimed "His Majesty the King is taking part in our event?! This is great!". The Warmathon is just one of the many events to raise cash for a good cause. This year, Brussels was a Warmathon host city for the first time, and Filip did not miss the occasion. He brought 3 of his children with him: Emmanuel, Gabriel and Eléonore. All 4 received a medal from steeple chase legend Gaston Roelants at the finish near the Atomium.

This week's video news Sun 18/12/2016 - 17:45
