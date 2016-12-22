VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Balalaika player" hands Flanders Grand Dictation win

18/12/16 - Flanders got the better of the Netherlands in a tense finale of the annual Grand Dictation, a spelling contest held between a selection of Flemish and Dutch candidates. In a play-off with the best candidates, Kristien Bonneure and Marco Sanders won it for Flanders. In this finale, they had to spell some particularly difficult words like 'gelobbyd' and 'ge-cc'd' but it was 'balalaikaspeelster' that made the difference in the end.

