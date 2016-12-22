VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Van Avermaet, Thiam shine at 'Sportgala'

18/12/16 - Cyclist Greg Van Avermaet, still recovering after a crash with his mountainbike, and heptathlon athlete Nafi Thiam have been chosen as Belgium's Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year. "This one is so beautiful", Olympic champion Van Avermaet said, "because it is so hard to win." Van Avermaet won various awards over the past weeks, just like Thiam, who specifically thanked her long-time coach Roger Lespagnard.

This week's video news Sun 18/12/2016 - 14:38
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >