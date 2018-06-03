Ahead of the game Jan Vertonghen was honoured for his 100th cap. The Belgians got off to a strong start. The Red Devils pushed forward but were unable to finish what they had started.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo the Portuguese concentrated on defending. The young forward Gelson also provided them with a number of counter-attacks.

The Portuguese threat came mainly from outside the 16 metres. Long-range efforts from Moutinho and Guerreiro weren’t even on target. Bernardo Silva’s effort was deflected out of danger by his Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany.

The Belgians best effort during the rest of the half came from Carrasco. However, he shot wide.