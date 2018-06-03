Ahead of the game Jan Vertonghen was honoured for his 100th cap. The Belgians got off to a strong start. The Red Devils pushed forward but were unable to finish what they had started.
Without Cristiano Ronaldo the Portuguese concentrated on defending. The young forward Gelson also provided them with a number of counter-attacks.
The Portuguese threat came mainly from outside the 16 metres. Long-range efforts from Moutinho and Guerreiro weren’t even on target. Bernardo Silva’s effort was deflected out of danger by his Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany.
The Belgians best effort during the rest of the half came from Carrasco. However, he shot wide.
Kompany injured
The Belgian National Team Coach brought in four new players at the start of the second half. With Benteke, Januzaj, Chadli and Fellaini now on the field things seemed to be turning in Belgium’s favour.
Vertonghen’s shot was blocked by some excellent work from the Portuguese keeper Beto.
Seconds later Vincent Kompany left the field injured. It now a question of wait and see as regards whether his injury is so serious that it will prevent him going to the World Cup.
Portugal had chances through Guedes and Gelson. The game lacked pace and a goalless draw was a logical conclusion.