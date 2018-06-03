Despite not playing at his best he beat the Frenchman Gaël Monfils (ATP 37) in five sets 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, and 6-3. The 27-year-old from Liège will take on the Italian Marco Cecchinato in the next round.

David Goffin survived no fewer than 4 set balls to beat Monfils in a match that was spread over two days due to rain having stopped play on Friday evening.

Monfils won a hard-fought first set 6-7. Goffin took the second set 6-3. Rain stopped play in the third set with David Goffin leading by 3 games to 2.

The break had clearly worked in Gaël Monfils’ benefit. He took the first four points on Saturday after to win the set 4-6. However, David Goffin wasn’t prepared to take things lying down and he took the fourth set 7-5.

