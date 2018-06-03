Goffin and Mertens through to final 16 Author: MB

Sat 02/06/2018 - 18:02 MB David Goffin (ATP 9) and Elise Mertens have made it through to the final 16 at the French Open Tennis Championships in Paris. Elise Mertens had little trouble seeing off the Australian Daria Gavrilova. The Belgian won her game in 2 sets 3-6, 1-6.

Despite not playing at his best he beat the Frenchman Gaël Monfils (ATP 37) in five sets 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, and 6-3. The 27-year-old from Liège will take on the Italian Marco Cecchinato in the next round.

David Goffin survived no fewer than 4 set balls to beat Monfils in a match that was spread over two days due to rain having stopped play on Friday evening.

Monfils won a hard-fought first set 6-7. Goffin took the second set 6-3. Rain stopped play in the third set with David Goffin leading by 3 games to 2.

The break had clearly worked in Gaël Monfils’ benefit. He took the first four points on Saturday after to win the set 4-6. However, David Goffin wasn’t prepared to take things lying down and he took the fourth set 7-5.
 