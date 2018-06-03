All being well Maarten should be in the stadium on 28 June to enjoy the Red Devils last group match before the knock-out stage. He isn’t taking the most direct route and as well as passing through The Netherlands, Germany and Poland will also visit the Baltic States before entering the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad where the match is being held.

It will be a long and lonely journey as Maarten will be cycling alone. However, he will be in good company once he gets there as a number of his friends have bought a ticket to the game.

"To offer me support some of my friends have also bought tickets for the match against England. They are going by plane and will wait for me in Kaliningrad. The match will be memorable in any case”.