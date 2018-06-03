Belgium fan cycling to England game in Kaliningrad Author: MB

Sat 02/06/2018 - 17:03 MB A fan of Belgium’s national football team the Red Devil is setting of on Monday for what will the cycle ride of his life. Maarten Van Middelem will get on his bike a leave his home in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Dilbeek and cycle over 3,000 kilometres to Kalingrad in order to see our national team take on the English on 28 June.

All being well Maarten should be in the stadium on 28 June to enjoy the Red Devils last group match before the knock-out stage. He isn’t taking the most direct route and as well as passing through The Netherlands, Germany and Poland will also visit the Baltic States before entering the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad where the match is being held.

It will be a long and lonely journey as Maarten will be cycling alone. However, he will be in good company once he gets there as a number of his friends have bought a ticket to the game.

"To offer me support some of my friends have also bought tickets for the match against England. They are going by plane and will wait for me in Kaliningrad. The match will be memorable in any case”.

All for a good cause

The mammoth cycle journey is not purely for pleasure. Maarten Van Middelem is collecting sponsorship money for the children’s charity SOS Kinderdorpen. He hopes to use the money raised to buy bicycles for an orphanage in Russia.