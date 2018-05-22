Tony Bloom has been Chairman of his local club in England, Brighton and Hove Albion since 2009 and the club gained promotion to the English Premier League for the first time in their history at the end of the 2016-2017 season.

Union Saint-Gilloise’s Chairman Jürgen Baatsch confirmed the news that Mr Bloom now has a majority of shares in the club in an interview published on the clubs website ”, Mr Baatsch wrote that "This is a fresh start for Union and with Tony’s support I am convinced that we have a bright future”, Mr Baatsch said.