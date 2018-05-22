The revelation of this season’s Play-off I Standard de Liège never have it easy in Walloon derbies against rivals Sporting Charleroi and Sunday’s game was no exception.

On balance Charleroi had the most chances, but neither team was able to score. However, this didn’t dampen Standard’s spirits as their draw and Sporting Anderlecht’s 2-1 defeat at home by Racing Genk, left Standard in 2nd place with 43 points.

After the game the Standard coach Sa Pinto announced that he is leaving the club.