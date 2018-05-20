In a Facebook post by BT Sport, we see how the journalist is hearing Hazard out about his future, or at least, how he tries to. Hazard's team mate Antonio Rüdiger intervenes, while Hazard himself is answering with a joke.

Rumour has it that Eden Hazard could be moving to Real Madrid. However, the Belgian ace wants to play a good World Cup in Russia first to see where this will land him.