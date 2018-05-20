Fans had spread a message on social media to invade the pitch after the game, to celebrate the new league title. But the club wants to avoid that. It would ruin the pitch and cost a pretty penny. Moreover, after neighbours Cercle Brugge had taken the title in the second division some weeks ago, Cercle fans had come out on the pitch as well, which had a very bad impact on the grass.

The two Club Brugge greenkeepers, Urbain and Siebo, are begging fans to stay in the grandstands. The club joined their appeal, promising a happy hour if they behave well.

Club Brugge will stage a special celebration in the Bruges city centre on Monday 21 May.