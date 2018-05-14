However, the play-off has been something of a different story. This combined with the halving of the points tally at the start of Play-off I had seen Club Brugge’s lead at the top shrink from 12 points to just 4 points. Standard’s story is pretty much the opposite of that of Club Brugge.

After a disastrous start to the season the eccentric Portuguese Coach Sa Pinto was brought in. Performances remained variable, however Standard qualified for Play-off after coming back from behind at KV Oostende in the final game of the regular competition.

Up until now they have been the best team in Play-off 1 and have climbed up to 2nd place in the table.