2 months ago no one but the most ardent Standard fan would have said that the Liège side’s penultimate game of the season against Club Brugge would have been decisive in which way this season’s league championship title would go.
During the 30 games of the so-called “regular competition” Club Brugge had stood head and shoulders above the rest.
However, the play-off has been something of a different story. This combined with the halving of the points tally at the start of Play-off I had seen Club Brugge’s lead at the top shrink from 12 points to just 4 points. Standard’s story is pretty much the opposite of that of Club Brugge.
After a disastrous start to the season the eccentric Portuguese Coach Sa Pinto was brought in. Performances remained variable, however Standard qualified for Play-off after coming back from behind at KV Oostende in the final game of the regular competition.
Up until now they have been the best team in Play-off 1 and have climbed up to 2nd place in the table.
The match was never going to be easy for either side. Club Brugge only needed a point, while Standard had to win if they were to keep their Championship hopes alive. Standard started of the stronger side with Laifis scoring on the rebound.
There were efforts from Edmilson, Emond and Carcela. However, the Club Brugge keeper Horvath was able to prevent his side from going further behind. The tables started to turn around the half hour and Club Brugge went on the offensive.
Wesley had two excellent chances saved by the Standard keeper Ochoa. Club Brugge’s equaliser came just before half time.
Vossen (photo above) scored after Vormer had appeared to have handled the ball. However, the referee gave the goal after having consulted video images. The half ended 1-1.
The second half was lass eventful than the first. Standard tried, but by and large failed to break through Club Brugge’s ring of steel. Club Brugge’s best chance came from Cools (photo), but he lacked that finishing touch.
Edmilson had Standard’s best chance. Club Brugge looked shaky towards the end but was able to retain the point and become Belgian League Champions for the 15th time.
AA Gent beat Sporting Anderlecht
It was 2 defeats in a row for Sporting Anderlecht on Sunday evening. Moses Simons’ goal for AA Gent on 66 minutes was enough to give the Buffaloes victory. AA Gent is now 4th with 36 points. Sporting Anderlecht is 3rd with 40 points.
A convincing win for KRC Genk
2 goals from Samatta (on 25 and 61 minutes) and a goal each from Trossard on 34 minutes and Ndongala on 77 minutes were enough to give KRC Genk a 4-1 victory against Sporting Charleroi. Charleroi’s goal came from Benavente on 31 minutes. KRC Genk are 5th with 35 points. Sporting Charleroi are 6th with 33 points.