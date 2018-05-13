Wouter Bruyns of the Antwerp Local Police Service told the daily ‘Gazet van Antwerpen that "We saw that people we looking around surprised and putting their hands over their ears. The stadium announcer called on those that had issues to seek help from the medical service that was present in the stadium”.

Some when to hospital or to their GP under their own steam to get treatment for problems with their hearing. Police are still searching for the person that threw the fire cracker.

On the pitch Sint-Truiden enjoyed at 2-1 win with first half goals from Legaer on 26 minutes and Akpom on 33 minutes. The home side pulled one back through Jaadi 50 minutes.