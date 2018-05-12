However, with the club now in the hands of the receivers this and next Friday’s game against Zulte Waregem have been cancelled.

Both players and supporters gathered at the stadium to say goodbye to a club that was Belgian League Champion 21 years ago and played in the UEFA Champions League in the 1997-1998 season.

Player Thomas Wils told VRT Sport that "It was an emotional evening. You realise that this is goodbye. To be honest I must admit that I have shed tears. It is moving when you see all the supporters standing there. It brings it home”.

"With the players we have said farewell to the fans who had organised a kind of picnic evening. The supporters gave encouragement to their team the whole evening long”.

"When you look at this it really breaks your heart that this club is disappearing. I will need a bit of time to get over this. It has been a difficult time”.