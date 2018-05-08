If there is one team that shone in Play-off I then it is Standard de Liège. This season’s cup winners only qualified for Play-off I after coming back from behind against KV Oostendde to make it into the top 6 in the final game of the regular football competition.

With a place in next season’s Europe League already ensured thanks to their victory in the cup final, many observers thought that Standard would be among the also-rans in Play-off I. How wrong they were.