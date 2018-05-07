Sporting Anderlecht had gone to Bruges to keep the match under control and not to give Club Brugge any space. They succeeded during the opening stages of the match in which most of the play was around the middle circle.

Two half chances for Club’s Vanaken were the sum total of the action in front of goal early on.

The visitors can close to opening the scoring thanks to some fine work by Markovic. He passed by three Club Brugge players. However, Theodorczyk was unable to convert his assist into a goal. A little later a Theodorczyk effort was saved thanks to some excellent goalkeeping by Gaboelov.

