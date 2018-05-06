There was an exciting climax to Royal Football Club Antwerp’s game away at Sporting Lokeren. Siani opened the scoring for Antwerp on 79 minutes. Lokeren equalized through Cevallos 5 minutes later.
However, Antwerp took all three points when Owusu scored in the 3rd minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1 to Antwerp. After 7 games Sporting Lokeren lead the group with 14 points, Antwerp are second with 11 points, Sint-Truiden are 3rd with 10 points and KAS Eupen are 4th with 8 points.
Zulte Waregem near certain of final place
In group B it looks a near-certainty that Zulte Waregem will win the group. Their 2-1 win away at KV Kortrijk mean that with 3 games to go they are 7 points clear at the top.
Zulte Waregem’s goals came from Bongonda on 15 minutes and Olayinka (photo) on 34 minutes. Ouali scored for KV Kortrijk on 24 minutes.
Two goals from Thelin (on 19 and 89 minutes) and Vanzo on 70 minutes were enough to ensure Waasland-Beveren of a 3-2 win at home against Excel Mouscron. Mouscron’s goals came from Rotarlu on 13 minutes and Amallah on 63 minutes.
The match between Lierse SK and Oud Heverlee Leuven ended in a 2-2. Lierse SK’s goals came from Yagin on 12 minutes and Bourdin on 55 minutes. OHL’s goals came from Aguemon on 7 minutes and Schuermans on 79 minutes.
Zulte Waregem lead the group with 19 points from 7 games. KV Kortrijk are second with 12 points, OH Leuven are 3rd with 9 points, Excel Mouscron are 4th with 7 points, Lierse SK have 7 points and are 5th and Waasland-Beveren are 6th with 5 points.