There was an exciting climax to Royal Football Club Antwerp’s game away at Sporting Lokeren. Siani opened the scoring for Antwerp on 79 minutes. Lokeren equalized through Cevallos 5 minutes later.

However, Antwerp took all three points when Owusu scored in the 3rd minute of stoppage time to make it 2-1 to Antwerp. After 7 games Sporting Lokeren lead the group with 14 points, Antwerp are second with 11 points, Sint-Truiden are 3rd with 10 points and KAS Eupen are 4th with 8 points.