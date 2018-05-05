The Belgian women’s team’s bronze medal is the ever medal won by our national female squash team at a European Championships.

In the play-off match for 3rd place Belgium beat The Netherlands two games to nil.

Nele Gilis beat her Dutch opponent Milou van der Heijden in an exciting five-set match. Then Tinne Gilis beat Natalie Grinham 3-1. With Belgium two matches to nil up the third game was superfluous to requirements.

On Friday our women’s team lost 3-0 in the semi-finals to England. This is Belgium’s first ever European Championships medal.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s men finished 6th in the Second Division after losing their play-off game four 5th place against Finland by three goals to one.



