Charleroi’s goal came just before half time through Rezaei.

The result sees Sporting Charleroi leap-frog over AA Gent into 4th place.

The Buffaloes that looked so promising earlier in Play-off I have taken just 5 points from their last 5 games. With three games left Sporting Charleroi are 4th with 33 points.

AA Gent are 5th with 32 points. However, both clubs could slip back a place if Racing Genk beat Standard de Liège on Sunday evening.