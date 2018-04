In Genoa, Elise Mertens won the opening match on Saturday, beating Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 7-5. Alison Van Uytvanck next made it 2-0 for Belgium against Sara Errani: 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

On Sunday, Mertens steamrolled through to take it 6-3, 6-1 against Errani. She also teamed up with Kirsten Flipkens in the doubles match to steer Belgium to a 4-0 victory.

In-form Mertens is the rising star in Belgian tennis. She recently won the claycourt event in Lugano, moving to 17th place on the WTA world rankings.