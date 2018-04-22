Anderlecht's new President, billionaire and entrepreneur Marc Coucke, underlined it was Anderlecht's third match in six days. We don't have enough good players to rotate, and this what you get when you need to play three big games in six days, he argued.

The previous management - Coucke arrived at the club early April - is to blame for the present situation, Coucke hinted, referring to the closure of the transfer window at the end of January. The former manager, Herman Van Holsbeeck, should have done a better job, he argues, because he knew the danger: "What we feared on 31/01 at midnight..." Coucke tweeted.

Photo below: winger Leandro Trossard (right) scored the winner for KRC Genk on the hour, and prepares to celebrate with striker Nikos Karelis)