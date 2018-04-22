The Play-off 1 finale (10 days of play with the league's top-6) is almost half-way as the 5th day of play is getting underway. Defending champions Anderlecht suffered a 2-1 defeat at Racing Genk, their third loss in five matches.
Anderlecht are now six points behind leaders Club Brugge, who receive Standard tonight. But they only have a two-point bonus on third-placed AA Gent, who play at Sporting Charleroi tonight.
Coucke lashes out against his predecessor
Anderlecht's new President, billionaire and entrepreneur Marc Coucke, underlined it was Anderlecht's third match in six days. We don't have enough good players to rotate, and this what you get when you need to play three big games in six days, he argued.
The previous management - Coucke arrived at the club early April - is to blame for the present situation, Coucke hinted, referring to the closure of the transfer window at the end of January. The former manager, Herman Van Holsbeeck, should have done a better job, he argues, because he knew the danger: "What we feared on 31/01 at midnight..." Coucke tweeted.
Photo below: winger Leandro Trossard (right) scored the winner for KRC Genk on the hour, and prepares to celebrate with striker Nikos Karelis)
#gnkand 2-1— Marc Coucke (@CouckeMarc) 21 april 2018
3 matchen op 6 dagen met beperkte kern eist helaas zijn tol, op onze waarde geklopt, proficiat @KRCGenkofficial
Victoire méritée, félicitations, pour @KRCGenkofficial #gnkand 2-1; ce qu’on craignait le 31/1 à 24h...— Marc Coucke (@CouckeMarc) 21 april 2018
Mais avec nos moyens on va tout donner les 5 derniers matchs 💪💪💜💜