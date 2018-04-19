The early chances fell to Anderlecht. However, Morioka was unable to get the better of the Standard keeper Ochoa. Standard’s Cup Final hero Emond succeeded where Morioka had failed, opening the scoring for Standard on 10 minutes.

Anderlecht equalised 5 minutes before half time with the former Standard player Trebel doing the honours.

Standard was by far the better side early in the second half and this was rewarded when Carcela made it 2-1 to the home side on 60 minutes.

Anderlecht had their chances to at least salvage a point, but poor finishing and some excellent work by the Standard keeper Ochoa meant that efforts from Dendoncker, Ganvoula and Gerkens failed to find the back off the net.

The 2-1 scoreline means that after 4 games (out of 10) Sporting Anderlecht remain 2nd with 34 points. Standard are 4th with 31 points.