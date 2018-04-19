The early chances fell to Anderlecht. However, Morioka was unable to get the better of the Standard keeper Ochoa. Standard’s Cup Final hero Emond succeeded where Morioka had failed, opening the scoring for Standard on 10 minutes.
Anderlecht equalised 5 minutes before half time with the former Standard player Trebel doing the honours.
Standard was by far the better side early in the second half and this was rewarded when Carcela made it 2-1 to the home side on 60 minutes.
Anderlecht had their chances to at least salvage a point, but poor finishing and some excellent work by the Standard keeper Ochoa meant that efforts from Dendoncker, Ganvoula and Gerkens failed to find the back off the net.
The 2-1 scoreline means that after 4 games (out of 10) Sporting Anderlecht remain 2nd with 34 points. Standard are 4th with 31 points.
Wins for Sint-Truiden and Antwerp
In Play-off II Group B Sint-Truiden enjoyed a 3-1 win away at Beerschot-Wilrijk. Sint-Truiden’s goals came from Bezus on 22 minutes, an Akpom penalty on 52 minutes and Gueye in the first minute of stoppage time.
Van Hyfte scored Beerschot-Wilrijk’s only goal on 86 minutes.
The long journey to KAS Eupen was a fruitful one for Royal Football Club Antwerp. The Great Old enjoyed a 1-0 away win against the Pandas. An Owusu goal on 33 minutes was enough to ensure Antwerp of victory.
There were 4 goals, a red card, but no winner in the match between Sporting Lokeren and KV Oostende.
Skúlason open the scoring for Lokeren from the penalty spot on 26 minutes. Banada equalised for KVO 7 minutes later. Miric put Lokeren 2-1 up on 69 minutes. KVO went a man down when Rezaeian was given his marching orders on 75 minutes.
Nevertheless, they were able to equalize through Akpala on 82 minutes to make for a full time score of 2-2.
Lokeren lead the group with 8 points from 4 games, Sint-Truiden are 2nd with 7 points. RFC Antwerp also have 7 points and are 3rd.
KV Oostende are 4th with 4 points, Beerschot-Wilrijk is 5th with 2 points and KAS Eupen is last also with 2 points.