No goals in Play-off I, plenty in Play-off II Author: MB

Wed 18/04/2018 - 11:50 MB This week sees midweek football in the Belgian First Division. As ever Flandersnews.be keeps you up to date with all the action in Belgian football’s top flight. In Play-off I AA Gent missed out on the opportunity to go level on points with 2nd-placed Sporting Anderlecht after a 0-0 draw at home against KRC Genk. Once again KRC Genk will feel disappointed not to have taken more from the game. Not least because Pozuelo had an excellent chance to put them 1-0 in stoppage time just prior to the end of the match.

However, it was not to be and the game ended in a goalless draw. With 4 out of the 10 Play-Off I games played, the result sees AA Gent remain 3rd with 32 points, 2 points less than Sporting Anderlecht who play this evening. KRC Genk are 5th with 27 points.

Wins for KV Kortrijk and Zulte Waregem

In Group a of Play-off II Zulte-Waregem enjoyed a 4-1 win away at Lierse SK. Bongonda opened the scoring for Zulte Waregem on 38 minutes. 3 second half goals, 1 of which a penalty, from Harbaoui (small photo) and a consolation goal from Lierse SK’s Janssens on 83 minutes made for a full time score of 4-1 to Zulte Waregem.

A goal by Verstraete for Waasland-Beveren on 11 minutes and a 36th minute goal from Excel Mouscron’s Jelavic saw the game between the two sides end in a 1-1 draw. Excel Mouscron’s Amallah was sent off on 74 minutes for his 2nd bookable offence of the game.

A few kilometres up the road in Kortrijk, KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 2-1 home win against Oud Heverlee-Leuven. Both KV Kortrijk’s goals came from Chevallier penalties (on 12 and 38 minutes. Oud Heverlee-Leuven pulled one back through Kostovski in the first minute of the second half Kostovski.

After 4 games Zulte Waregem is 1st with 10 points, KV Kortrijk is 2nd with 9 points, Excel Mouscron is 3rd with 7 points, OHL is 4th with 4 points, Lierse SK is 5th with 3 points and Waasland-Beveren is 6th with just 1 point.