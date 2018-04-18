In Group a of Play-off II Zulte-Waregem enjoyed a 4-1 win away at Lierse SK. Bongonda opened the scoring for Zulte Waregem on 38 minutes. 3 second half goals, 1 of which a penalty, from Harbaoui (small photo) and a consolation goal from Lierse SK’s Janssens on 83 minutes made for a full time score of 4-1 to Zulte Waregem.

A goal by Verstraete for Waasland-Beveren on 11 minutes and a 36th minute goal from Excel Mouscron’s Jelavic saw the game between the two sides end in a 1-1 draw. Excel Mouscron’s Amallah was sent off on 74 minutes for his 2nd bookable offence of the game.