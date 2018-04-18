However, it was not to be and the game ended in a goalless draw. With 4 out of the 10 Play-Off I games played, the result sees AA Gent remain 3rd with 32 points, 2 points less than Sporting Anderlecht who play this evening. KRC Genk are 5th with 27 points.
Wins for KV Kortrijk and Zulte Waregem
In Group a of Play-off II Zulte-Waregem enjoyed a 4-1 win away at Lierse SK. Bongonda opened the scoring for Zulte Waregem on 38 minutes. 3 second half goals, 1 of which a penalty, from Harbaoui (small photo) and a consolation goal from Lierse SK’s Janssens on 83 minutes made for a full time score of 4-1 to Zulte Waregem.
A goal by Verstraete for Waasland-Beveren on 11 minutes and a 36th minute goal from Excel Mouscron’s Jelavic saw the game between the two sides end in a 1-1 draw. Excel Mouscron’s Amallah was sent off on 74 minutes for his 2nd bookable offence of the game.
A few kilometres up the road in Kortrijk, KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 2-1 home win against Oud Heverlee-Leuven. Both KV Kortrijk’s goals came from Chevallier penalties (on 12 and 38 minutes. Oud Heverlee-Leuven pulled one back through Kostovski in the first minute of the second half Kostovski.
After 4 games Zulte Waregem is 1st with 10 points, KV Kortrijk is 2nd with 9 points, Excel Mouscron is 3rd with 7 points, OHL is 4th with 4 points, Lierse SK is 5th with 3 points and Waasland-Beveren is 6th with just 1 point.