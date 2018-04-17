An enjoyable first half saw plenty of chances. During the first half an hour these mainly fell to RSC Anderlecht. However, the Club Brugge keeper Gaboelov produced some saves and managed to keep a clean sheet during the first half.
Club Brugge pushed forward during the closing stages of the half and there were chances for Limbombe. However, the Anderlecht keeper Sels was on hand to deny the visitors.
What turned out to be the only (valid) goal of the match came 7 minutes into the second half. Teodorczyk scored from a Trebel free kick and it was 1-0 to Anderlecht.
Both teams had great chances to score during the closing stages of the game. Diaby found the back of the net for Club Brugge. However, is goal was adjudged to be off-side and the score remained 1-0 to Anderlecht.
Club Brugge remain top of the Play-off I table. With 7 match remaining they have 37 points. This is 3 points more than RSC Anderlecht that have 34 points.
4 goals but no winner in Ostend
In Play-off II Group B, KV Oostende threw away a 2-goal lead to drew 2-2 at home against Sint-Truiden on Sunday evening. Both KVO’s goals came from Zivkovic on 29 ad 41 minutes, making for a half time score of 2-0 to KV Oostende.
However, the second half was Sint-Truiden’s and goals from De Sart on 65 minutes and Botaka on 85 minutes ensure that the match ended in a 2-2 draw. With 7 games left to play Sint-Truiden are 2nd in Play-off II Group B with 4 points. KV Oostende is 4th with 3 points.