What turned out to be the only (valid) goal of the match came 7 minutes into the second half. Teodorczyk scored from a Trebel free kick and it was 1-0 to Anderlecht.

Both teams had great chances to score during the closing stages of the game. Diaby found the back of the net for Club Brugge. However, is goal was adjudged to be off-side and the score remained 1-0 to Anderlecht.

Club Brugge remain top of the Play-off I table. With 7 match remaining they have 37 points. This is 3 points more than RSC Anderlecht that have 34 points.